Area pickleball complex to be largest in the state

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - 12 pickleball courts are being added to the existing six to fill the demand of the fastest-growing sport in America according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association Topline Participation Report.

“This will be the single biggest pickleball facility in the state of Wisconsin and Minnesota (for an) outdoor facility,” Chippewa Valley Pickleball Club President Greg Helgeson says at this morning’s groundbreaking as construction begins.

The sport is gaining popularity in the Chippewa Valley.

“Pickleball has grown so much here in the Chippewa Valley (that) it was just a few years ago where we had about 150 members in our club. Now, we’re approaching 500 members,” Helgeson says, and adds, “So our mission is to grow and promote the sport of pickleball in the Chippewa Valley so we’re doing just that in this complex.”

The six existing courts - that are now pickleball courts - were once tennis courts.

“This (pointing to the courts) was originally some tennis courts and little over a year ago, the pickleball club and the village got together and we provided some funds,” Lake Hallie Village President Gary Spilde says.

Pickleball expansion co-manager Bill Bethke has been helping lead the project.

“Six courts isn’t nearly enough because pickleball, as you know, is the fastest growing sport in America for both youth as well as the over 50 crowd,” Bethke says.

Out of the 12 new courts, the southern six will be with lights and Bethke says, “which will be nice for the people that work so they can play after the sunset.”

Construction began this week, Spilde says.

“What they’re (the construction crew is) working on right now is a storm water pond that is required for drainage,” Spilde says.

The expansion will cost approximately $350,000 from the village, Chippewa Valley Pickleball Club and various people and area businesses.

“Bringing in tournaments and players from all over the country brings in a lot of revenue,” Bethke says, and hopeful to have a professional tournament come August with the courts opening in July, “With that, the hotels, the restaurants, people just seeing the beauty of Chippewa Valley will open up other opportunities as well as tourism dollars will be well received by the area.”

Playing the sport brings much benefit to all age groups.

“We just want people to enjoy pickleball, not only for its physical benefits and active aging for older people, but the social benefits are terrific where you can meet people, play a game, rotate in and out and get to meet so many people,” Helgeson says.

Weather permitting, the courts will be open and free to the public starting in the month of July.

Additionally, a phase two of the project, if there are enough funds, is for some bathrooms and a park pavilion. In total, with the expansion, there will be 39 total pickleball courts in the Eau Claire area.

You can find a list of pickleball courts statewide at pickleheads.com.

