Bruce Mound Winter Sports Area opening date pushed back

By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Bruce Mound Winter Sports Area will not open Dec. 22, 2023, according to the Clark County Forestry & Parks Department.

The Department says the opening date will be pushed back to Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. The Area is slated to be open 5:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. The Area is slated to be open on Saturday, Dec 30, 2023, and Sunday, Dec 31, 2023, from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

According to the Department, these three dates are for tubing only. Currently there is not enough snow for the bunny hill and ski and snowboard runs.

The Department notes that these are tentative dates and could change again.

Additional information is available on Clark County’s website HERE.

