Cardinal Markets provide free food for students

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Hunger is not something you can see, but it’s felt in communities across the Chippewa Valley. The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District partners with a local food bank to combat this, while the need continues to grow.

“Students cannot learn if their basic needs are not met and hunger is a basic need,” Carly Rubenzer, a social-emotional interventionist at the Chippewa Falls Middle School said. “Having food is a basic need.”

Each Wednesday, food is delivered to the Chippewa Falls middle and high schools.

“We have students who utilize this program every week,” Teresa Wahl, a Chippewa Falls High School social worker said. “We have students who utilize this program three times a year and sometimes they do it one time of year. Just kind fo depends on their situation.”

The food isn’t for school lunches, but for the Cardinal Markets, a pantry providing free food to students and families in the district.

“We have 35% free and reduced lunch right now currently this year,” Wahl said. “I help about 20-25, sometimes 30 students a week that come in and shop and take food home for themselves for their family.”

In collaboration with Feed My People Food Bank, the pantries provide hundreds of pounds of food each month.

“We have between 70 and 90 shoppers per week between grades six through eight and in September, we handed out over 800 pounds of food,” Rubenzer said. “In October, we handed out over 1,500 pounds of food.”

At the high school, there were around 700 pounds provided each month. The markets aim to help families struggling with food insecurity, but also help the students in the schools.

“If they’re hungry and they’re in a math class, they’re going to be worried about their stomach growling or they’re just going to have those hunger pains,” Wahl said. “So, they’re not going to be able to learn if their brain isn’t nourished.”

“When families are already at school, it’s a great place to connect with them,” Michelle Pride, the community engagement specialist with Feed My People said. “They’re already comfortable there and the staff at the school and the parents can work together to make sure that their family’s needs are being met.”

So each week, students can go to markets and help themselves to groceries for their families. After the school year ends, the Cardinal Market in the Middle School opens once a week. On Thursdays in the summer, families with children in the district are welcome to show up and help themselves with any of the items.

