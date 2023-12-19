CFAUSD Superintendent proposes operational referendum

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District Superintendent, Jeff Holmes, is proposing an operational referendum.

In a letter to the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District School Board, the Superintendent says the District has exhausted their ability to cut costs without negatively impacting educational quality, outcomes and experiences for students.

The Superintendent states, “A non-recurring, three-year operational referendum for $2.5 million per year helps us avoid cuts that would jeopardize the quality instruction and supports in place and preserves opportunities our community expects for its children. I urge you to consider placing this before voters so we can carry on serving students without disruption.”

The proposal is available to be viewed below:

