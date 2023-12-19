City of La Crosse creates Emergency Winter Weather Plan for individuals experiencing homelessness

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - As part of the City of La Crosse’s Emergency Winter Weather Plan, 2 local nonprofits will be running nighttime shelters during the winter.

The Salvation Army’s shelter runs 24/7, year round.

“The need for shelter increases as the weather deteriorates. Whether it’s cold or it’s raining or it’s excessive heat, when you get to the bookends of the temperature and the weather, that’s where the need becomes the greatest,” says La Crosse County Salvation Army director of development, Michael Quam.

Directors of La Crosse’s shelters say the homeless population has grown the last few years and they’re working to reach out to all that need help.

Catholic Charities has a nighttime shelter, called the Warming Center, and if the weather is dangerous, a greater amount of people will be let in to get out of the cold.

“Especially when it is particularly frigid out when the temperature falls at 15 degrees or below, we will go over capacity to make sure that everyone has a safe place to stay. We’re not going to kick someone out and put them in danger when there’s a real danger out there because of the cold temperatures,” says Catholic Charities advancement director, Rob Grover.

Grover says the Warming Center is primarily run by volunteers looking to help out vulnerable members of the community.

“We get volunteers from everywhere. A lot of them are from the universities. A lot of them are from churches. A lot of them are school groups. But most people are just members of our community that want to give back. We want to help our unhoused neighbors have a little more dignity and a safe place to be. We’re always looking for volunteers to help make our mission happen,” says Grover.

Other places in La Crosse that provide help include the Public Library, the REACH Center, and the Coulee Recovery Center.

