Court appearance held for woman accused of damaging Irvine Park Christmas Village

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Loudon, Tennessee woman facing charges following the Christmas Village at Irvine Park sustaining damage appeared in Chippewa County Circuit Court via zoom Tuesday.

Court records show during Tuesday’s court appearance, a pre-trial conference was scheduled for Jan. 4, 2024, and a review hearing was scheduled for Jan. 17, 2024, for 32-year-old Ebony Hudson.

Court records also show bond continues, in which a $3,000 cash bond is set for Hudson.

A criminal complaint shows Hudson is charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety, felony criminal damage to property, negligent operation of vehicle, and disorderly conduct.

According to the complaint, on Dec. 13, 2023, at approximately 7:44 a.m. authorities received a report of a vehicle hitting Christmas decorations at Irvine Park. Authorities were informed that an Irvine Park employee parked their truck in front of the van and had stopped it. The van continued to hit the truck and railings. The Irvine Park truck was unoccupied at the time.

The complaint says the driver was identified from her Tennessee driver’s license as Ebony Hudson.

Hudson was arrested and taken to the Chippewa County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.