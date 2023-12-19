Eau Claire pastor explains Vatican’s new ruling on blessings for same-sex couples

St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Eau Claire, Wis.
St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Eau Claire, Wis.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A pastor in Eau Claire said he hopes new rules around same-sex couples in the Catholic Church will make services more welcoming.

Yesterday, Pope Francis introduced a new Vatican policy that allows pastors and priests to bless same-sex couples, but not same-sex marriages.

Current church doctrine still says marriage is between a man and a woman. However, Father Tom Krieg of St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Eau Claire, Wis., said this new policy shows that the church is interested in extending a hand to anyone who wants to be a part of it.

“We shouldn’t have to examine someone’s life or make them go through an exhaustive moral analysis about their life before you extend God’s love and care to them,” Father Krieg said.

Father Krieg said the Catholic Church has not changed its stance on marriage and will still teach against same-sex marriages.

