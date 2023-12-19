ECCHA looks to find pets homes for the holidays

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -As many people plan to head home for the holidays the Eau Claire County Humane Association is busy looking to help their animals find homes with a holiday game.

Throughout the rest of December people looking to adopt a pet can drop by ECCHA to win a discount on a pet’s adoption fee with their Home for the Howlidays game. How it works is people select an ornament from a box and the number on the bottom coordinates with a percentage they will get discounted from the fee. People can win from 15, 25, 50, 75, or 100 percent off of the fee. The Executive Director of ECCHA, Shelley Janke, said the need to find new homes for animals is great.

“We have over 100 animals,” Janke said. “Our dogs are completely full. We have lots of cats to choose from. We have other animals coming into the shelter right now. We have a chinchilla, we have rats, we have bunnies. So, we are just kinda in a desperate need to have homes.”

For people who are not looking to adopt but want to help out. Select animals at the shelter have stockings. ECCHA is accepting donations to fill those stockings with toys and treats so they can send home those pets with a stocking full of goodies once they get adopted.

Janke said their shelter hours are limited to two days a week due to construction. They are open Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

