Interview: Dietary considerations for the holidays

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hy-Vee Dietitian Dani Matthies talks about hosting challenges when guests have food allergies.

Gluten is a protein found in wheat, barley, rye and a wheat-rye hybrid called triticale. Gluten can cause discomfort or even serious health issues in people with celiac disease or gluten intolerance.

Celiac disease is an autoimmune disease in which an autoimmune response causes damage in the small intestine when gluten is consumed. An individual with a gluten intolerance may experience many of the same symptoms as someone with celiac disease, but there is no damage that occurs in the small intestine. Also, while there are tests to detect celiac disease, there are no diagnostic measuring tools to diagnose a gluten intolerance.

Guests who have celiac disease can also have a reaction if a dish or food item served has been cross contaminated with a gluten-containing ingredient. Be sure to thoroughly wash all dishes, serving utensils, cookware, etc., when preparing and serving gluten-free dishes. It could also be helpful to label dishes and let guests know what options are gluten-free so they can freely serve themselves!

Sweet Treat: Sweet Loren’s ready-to-bake cookies are easy to bake and share on the day of your holiday gathering! These sweet cookies are not only gluten-free but dairy-free, peanut- and tree nut-free! Sweet Loren’s even offers select varieties that have 40% less sugar than other leading national brands but that still satisfy your sweet tooth.

Savory: Keep it simple with ingredients you might already have in your pantry including gluten-free ChexTM Cereals.

Gluten-Free Original ChexTM Party Mix

Makes 22 servings

All you need:

4 cups Corn ChexTM

4 cups Rice ChexTM

2 cups CheeriosTM

2 cups bite-size gluten-free pretzel sticks or twists

6 tbsp vegan dairy-free buttery vegetable oil spread

2 tbsp gluten-free Worcestershire sauce

1½ tsp gluten-free seasoned salt

¾ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp onion powder

All you do:

1. Heat oven to 250°F.

2. In large bowl, mix cereals and pretzels until well blended. In small microwavable bowl, microwave vegetable oil spread uncovered on High 30 to 40 seconds or until melted. Stir in seasonings. Pour over cereal mixture; stir until evenly coated. Transfer to ungreased roasting pan.

3. Bake 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes. Spread on paper towels to cool, about 15 minutes. Store in airtight container at room temperature.

Recipe source: https://www.chex.com/recipes/gluten-free-original-chex-party-mix

Navigate the holiday season with the help of Hy-Vee registered dietitians! Reach out to your local dietitian today or visit: https://www.hy-vee.com/healthnew/dietitians

