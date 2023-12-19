Kwik Trip to expand its operations throughout Wisconsin

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Kwik Trip is set to expand its operations throughout Wisconsin.

Kwik Trip will invest more than $151 million to expand its operations at multiple locations throughout Wisconsin, creating more than 500 jobs by 2027 and qualifying the La Crosse-based retailer to earn an additional $15 million in performance-based Enterprise Zone tax incentives from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, according to a press release from Wisconsin Economic Development.

“Kwik Trip is one of Wisconsin’s most instantly recognizable success stories,” Missy Hughes, Secretary and CEO of WEDC, said. “While most of us are familiar with Kwik Trip for its retail operations, the company continues to grow its manufacturing and supply chain base in our state, which is creating hundreds of jobs and new investments even faster than anyone could have anticipated.”

According to the press release, the proposed capital investment would encompass further expansion of its dairy, commissary, and bakery facilities in La Crosse, the purchase and renovation of a commercial office building in Onalaska, and the construction of a new satellite distribution center.

