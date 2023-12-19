La Crosse man sentenced for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse man is sentenced for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

According to a press release from Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, 38-year-old Devin Lewis of La Crosse was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to seven years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Lewis pleaded guilty to this charge on Aug. 9, 2023, the press release says.

According to the press release, in February 2023, Lewis was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by a La Crosse police officer for a traffic violation. During the stop, Lewis jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to flee. After being caught, Lewis resisted arrest. Officers Retraced Lewis’s path and found a bag containing over 200 grams of prepackaged methamphetamine and a smaller amount of fentanyl. Text messages on Lewis’s phone indicated he intended to sell the drugs.

