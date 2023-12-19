Murals add pops of color around of Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - What does a dandelion, koi fish, and weight-lifting monsters all have in common? They’re all a part of Eau Claire’s bustling and ever-growing art scene.

“Being able to put something out there, like I can look and go, wow. I left that on my city.” Chris Johnson said. “It means a lot to me.”

On the side of 5th Row Lifting Company on Third Street in Eau Claire, you’ll see Phil and Phil Jr. pumping iron. The owner of the gym hired local artist Chris Johnson to create the mural.

“I wanted to make it more family-friendly,” Johnson said. “Not taking life too seriously, kind of showing anyone can be there and the reason that it has, you know, Phil’s kid is next to him is because they want to expand the space more so with parents because they already have a lot of parents that go there.”

On the south side of town, a dandelion adorns the back wall of Prevail Bank facing the Hy-Vee parking lot.

“One of their employees had already painted this and kind of a small scale, and they wanted it recreated large here and they thought we were a good fit, and me and Jay did this in like 3 days,” Johnson said.

Johnson and his good friend and fellow area artist, Jaden Flores, teamed up to combine their creative energies to bring the theme to life.

“It’s about chasing your dreams,” Johnson said. “And for them, it was kind of a commercial thing as far as, like, they want to help you chase your dreams.”

Flores says public art like murals is a way to reach a wider audience.

“It’s really hard to find a way to make your art have purpose and have it like actually get to a place where it gets into the community and gets to be seen in positive ways by such a variety of people,” Flores said.

If you head west on Clairemont, another creation by Flores is making waves on the Howard Apartments.

“Compass Realty actually reached out to me, and we were able to put together that design, and that project turned out to be one of the largest murals in the Valley area,” Flores said.

Flores says he’s dedicated his life to art.

“It’s finally becoming something that I’m very proud of,” Flores said.

If you’re interested in looking at more work by Flores and Johnson or inquired about hiring them for a project, their Instagram and contact information are below.

Flores’ Instagram page is @jayflo99.

Johnson’s Instagram is @passionpod.

