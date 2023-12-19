Phillips Science Hall evacuated following chemical spill

An accidental spill in a room in the university science building led to the evacuation on...
An accidental spill in a room in the university science building led to the evacuation on Monday afternoon.(WEAU)
By Heather Knox
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:29 PM CST
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An accidental spill in a room in the university science building led to the evacuation on Monday afternoon.

According to a news release, at about 3:19 p.m. on Dec. 18, the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to the accidental spilling of a chemical compound in a room on the fourth floor of Phillips Science Hall on the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire campus. The building was evacuated.

After evacuation, Fire Department Hazardous Materials Technicians entered and investigated the spill. The room on the fourth floor was isolated and ventilated while the spill was neutralized. A contractor removed and disposed of the compound.

