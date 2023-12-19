UW-Eau Claire employee files discrimination lawsuit

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire employee is filing a discrimination lawsuit.

Rochelle Hoffman is filing the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, Hoffman filed claims of race discrimination and retaliation with the Equal Employment Opportunities Commission.

In late January 2022 Vice Chancellor Olga Diaz appointed Hoffman to the position of Interim Director of MSS, Multicultural Student Services, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit states, “Despite Hoffman’s exceptional qualifications, however, students, faculty and staff opposed her appointment to Interim Director of MSS solely because she was white. It was exclusively Hoffman’s identity as white that was the issue; criticism was about her race and color, not her qualifications.”

According to the lawsuit, faculty expressed concern about the “optics” of people of color being replaced by white people, implying there were issues with Diaz’s selection of Hoffman, a white woman.

The lawsuit says after eight months of hostility and staff questioning Hoffman’s “legitimacy” in the department because of her race and color, she felt she had no choice but to resign as Assistant Director of MSS.

In a letter to the Director, Caitlin Lee, Hoffman wrote in part quote, “This work has been my home. I have been doing this for the past 6 years and it has been an absolute joy. However, for my mental health and professional safety I don’t believe I can stay in this department.”

In a response, a spokesperson for UW-Eau Claire states, “We will not be making any statements about this matter as it is our policy and practice to not comment on any ongoing litigation.”

