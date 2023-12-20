Barron police search for armed robbery suspects

(AP)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:01 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -

Police in Barron County are searching for armed robbery suspects this morning.

The suspects are accused of tying up an elderly person and stealing money from their home.

According to a news release from the Barron Police Department, officers responded to a report of a home invasion near the area of East River Avenue and Highway 25 in the city of Barron just before 6 p.m. Tuesday night.

At the scene, they found an elderly victim that had been assaulted, tied and bound. The male suspects, who were armed with handguns, stole an undisclosed amount of money and are still on the run.

Police believe this was a targeted attack. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Barron County law enforcement.

This is a developing story, and WEAU will continue to update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kwik Trip
Kwik Trip to expand its operations throughout Wisconsin
12 courts are being added to the existing six in the village of Lake Hallie.
Area pickleball complex to be largest in the state
When Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were reported as missing on April 16 and later...
What led to 2 teens dying after getting lost in the Oneida County Forest
Generic police lights
1 person in custody in connection to domestic disturbance in Galesville
Scott Farmer, of Neenah, is accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed 4 people,...
Four young siblings killed in Waupaca County crash, driver of other vehicle charged

Latest News

Legislator pushes for harsher drunk-driving laws in the wake of Waupaca deadly crash
Eau Claire County Board
Eau Claire County Board fails to pass resolution regarding refugee resettlement
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SportScene 13 Tuesday
13 First Alert Forecast @ TEN
13 First Alert Forecast @ TEN