Barron police search for armed robbery suspects

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -

Police in Barron County are searching for armed robbery suspects this morning.

The suspects are accused of tying up an elderly person and stealing money from their home.

According to a news release from the Barron Police Department, officers responded to a report of a home invasion near the area of East River Avenue and Highway 25 in the city of Barron just before 6 p.m. Tuesday night.

At the scene, they found an elderly victim that had been assaulted, tied and bound. The male suspects, who were armed with handguns, stole an undisclosed amount of money and are still on the run.

Police believe this was a targeted attack. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Barron County law enforcement.

This is a developing story, and WEAU will continue to update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.