Calendar call scheduled in Shane Helmbrecht case

Shane Helmbrecht
Shane Helmbrecht(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A calendar call is scheduled in the case of 51-year-old Shane Helmbrecht.

Court records show a calendar call is scheduled for Feb. 6, 2024.

On that date, it’s anticipated that the judge and both attorneys will meet in order to schedule the next court dates moving forward.

A doctor requested an extension for up to 30 days to complete an inpatient evaluation. Judge Sarah Harless ordered the inpatient evaluation.

Court documents from Tuesday, Dec. 19, show that the state and Helmbrecht’s attorney both agreed to canceling and rescheduling Helmbrecht’s court appearance following the doctor’s request for an extension.

After placement in a facility, he will be there no longer than 15 days. He will be in law enforcement custody until he is placed at the inpatient facility.

Helmbrecht was taken into custody after a nationwide warrant was sent out. Helmbrecht is accused of shooting and killing his neighbor, Jenn Ward, in Eau Claire in 2016. He was found incompetent to stand trial and was ordered to live in a mental health facility. On October 2, a green alert, which is issued for missing veterans, was sent out after he hadn’t been seen for a few days from the Tomah group home.

Helmbrecht was later found safe by police near the City of Santa Fe.

