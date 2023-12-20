Crews respond to structure fire in Buffalo County

Buffalo County structure fire
Buffalo County structure fire(COURTESY: BUFFALO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Crews are responding to a structure fire in Buffalo County, according to a social post via the Buffalo County Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The Facebook page states, “Please use caution traveling on STH 37 North of Mondovi. There are currently multiple fire departments assisting Mondovi Fire Department at a structure fire”

