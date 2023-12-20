DHS Update: Four Wisconsinites sick after eating lead-contaminated applesauce pouches

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four people in Wisconsin tested positive for high levels of lead in their blood after consuming applesauce pouches containing lead.

According Wisconsin Health Department Lead Policy Advisor Brian Weaver, the updated growing number of local cases is cause for concern.

”Our concern is that there are more cases out there so we really do encourage parents and caregivers to contact their health care providers to talk about their potential risk of lead exposure and blood lead test,” he said. “A blood lead test is the only way to identify if someone’s been exposed to lead.”

Four Wisconsinites sick from lead tainted applesauce pouches (PHMDC)

Since applesauce pouch snacks are popular with children, Weaver is concerned parents might not know if their child is consuming dangerous amounts of lead.

“It’s quite serious,” he said. “Our typical lead poisoning cases in children, they often don’t show any symptoms because it’s a gradual build-up over time of exposure in their environment and that leads to developmental neurological issues that often don’t show up until later in life.”

He said acute toxicity symptoms include abdominal pain, constipation, weakness, fatigue and in some rare cases death.

In November, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recalled these three brands of cinnamon applesauce pouches due to their level of lead: WanaBana, Weis and Schnucks. The FDA article said other products without cinnamon were tested and no toxicity was found.

The brands are sold at Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, Amazon and other online retailers, but Weaver said the potentially dangerous pouches were removed and are no longer being sold.

Weaver said people should throw away any of the cinnamon applesauce pouches produced between November 2022 and now.

This image provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2023, shows three recalled applesauce products - WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches, Schnucks-brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack, and Weis-brand cinnamon applesauce pouches. U.S. food inspectors found “extremely high” lead levels in cinnamon at a plant in Ecuador that made applesauce pouches tainted with the metal. The recalled pouches have been linked to dozens of illnesses in U.S. kids. The FDA said Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, the agency is continuing to investigate. (FDA via AP)

”They’re pretty stable products,” he said. “So, we’re concerned about the consumption of these products particularly in children, but adults as well of any age, because these products do have a high level of lead in them. They could potentially poison anyone consumes these products.”

People who’ve consumed these applesauce snacks should contact their primary care physicians or county health departments to schedule a lead blood test.

Those without health insurance can call Public Health Madison & Dane County at 608-243-0304.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, they’re investigating a total of 205 cases throughout the U.S.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.