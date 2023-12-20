Eau Claire County Board fails to pass resolution regarding refugee resettlement

Eau Claire County Board
Eau Claire County Board(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A resolution before the Eau Claire County Board surrounding the resettlement of refugees in the Chippewa Valley is not passed.

The resolution recommended that prior to the relocation of the refugees, Word Relief, the organization organizing the resettlement, arrange an independent economic study regarding costs to taxpayers, which would then be reviewed by the County Board.

By an 18-9 vote, the County Board failed to approve the resolution.

World Relief has been working to bring 75 refugees to the area, and while the move has drawn criticism, the agency says it will bring diversity to the Chippewa Valley and provide people in need with housing, medical care, and employment.

At tonight’s meeting, community members voiced their opinions on the resolution, and while some said they welcome refugees in the community and the positive economic impact they bring, others said much of the resettlement process has been done in secret and the community is against them coming to Eau Claire.

World Relief officials say they’re still determining exactly where the refugees will be coming from, and they don’t exactly known when the refugees will arrive in the Chippewa Valley.

