Eau Claire curling standouts help Team Wendling earn silver medal

The Eau Claire Curling Club is preparing for two Eau Claire competitions.
The Eau Claire Curling Club is preparing for two Eau Claire competitions.(Weau)
By Justus Cleveland
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Curling Club members Jackson Bestland, Caden Hebert and coach Mike Peplinski helped Team Wendling to a second place finish at the World Junior Qualification Tournament this past weekend in Finland.

The U.S. fell to Canada in the finals 7-4.

The silver medal finish earned the team a berth in the World Junior Championships, which will also be held in Finland starting on February 17th.

The Eau Claire Curling Club will host the USA Curling Junior National Championships March 25-30, 2024 at the Eau Claire County Expo Center.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 courts are being added to the existing six in the village of Lake Hallie.
Area pickleball complex to be largest in the state
Kwik Trip
Kwik Trip to expand its operations throughout Wisconsin
Police Lights Generic
Barron police search for armed robbery suspects
When Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were reported as missing on April 16 and later...
What led to 2 teens dying after getting lost in the Oneida County Forest
Ebony Hudson
Court appearance held for woman accused of damaging Irvine Park Christmas Village

Latest News

There are four sunshine pantry boxes in Chippewa Falls.
Chi-Hi student addresses food insecurity with pantry boxes
Derrick Van Orden
Rep. Van Orden weighs in on Colorado Supreme Court ruling
Free Narcan Training
Free Narcan Training
McDonell Macks girls basketball
McDonell girls basketball off to an impressive start
Chi-Hi Student Addresses Food Insecurity
Chi-Hi Student Addresses Food Insecurity