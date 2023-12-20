Eau Claire curling standouts help Team Wendling earn silver medal

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Curling Club members Jackson Bestland, Caden Hebert and coach Mike Peplinski helped Team Wendling to a second place finish at the World Junior Qualification Tournament this past weekend in Finland.

The U.S. fell to Canada in the finals 7-4.

The silver medal finish earned the team a berth in the World Junior Championships, which will also be held in Finland starting on February 17th.

The Eau Claire Curling Club will host the USA Curling Junior National Championships March 25-30, 2024 at the Eau Claire County Expo Center.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.