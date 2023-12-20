Governor Evers working to address PFAS pollution in drinking water

CAMPBELL, Wis. (WEAU) - On Tuesday, Governor Evers directed the Wisconsin DNR to request $125 million from the joint committee on finance to be used for PFAS mitigation.

State Senator Brad Pfaff says action needs to be taken to help those affected by PFAS.

“It’s game on. It’s time to finally put this nightmare behind us. It is long past time that we provide the relief that the homeowners and residents are working for. Obviously, we can’t just snap our fingers and get legislation passed,” says Senator Pfaff.

The town of Campbell has been dealing with PFAS in its drinking water since 2020, and town supervisor Lee Donahue says more needs to be done to clear the contamination.

“We reached out to the county, we reached out to the state and to the federal government and said, what’s the next step? What do we do now? We know that our upper aquifer, the groundwater table that we’re all drawing our water from, is contaminated. And at that point in time, the Wisconsin Department of Health said don’t drink your water,” says Donahue.

Senator Pfaff and Donahue, are also looking for a safe way to dispose of the chemicals.

“We know that incineration does not completely break that carbon fluorine bond, which means those particles are just going to go out into the atmosphere so people can inhale them. It’s still toxic whether you inhale it or you ingest it through the food or the water that you drink. So it’s a very complex issue of how we’re going to deal with this,” says Donahue.

As part of the plan, $60 million of the $125 million would be made available as grants to local governments for impacted communities.

PFAS are also known as “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down easily in the body or the environment. PFAS have been used in a variety of products for decades, including certain kinds of firefighting foam, fast food wrappers and household goods such as nonstick pans. PFAS contamination has been found to cause long-term health problems, including cancer.

