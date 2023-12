EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Barron County’s own Chris Kroeze will perform at the Pablo at the Confluence in Eau Claire on Friday, December 22.

Kroeze was runner-up on NBC’s “The Voice” in 2018. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. with the performance at 7:30 p.m.

