Man found guilty of homicide, arson

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa County man has been found guilty of intentionally setting fire to the home he was living in after killing a woman inside.

Court documents show that on Dec. 20, Scott Vaningan pleaded no contest to one count of first-degree intentional homicide and was found guilty.

One count each of arson of a building without owner’s consent, mutilating a corpse and felony bail-jumping were dismissed but read in for sentencing.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 16, 2024.

On July 27, 2022, Vaningan intentionally started a fire at the home he was living at on Superior Street in Chippewa Falls, resulting in a woman’s death. An autopsy determined that the woman was killed before the fire. Vaningan was found a few hours later with the murder weapon covered in blood, as well as blood on his pants and scratch marks on his arms.

Witnesses told police that they frequently heard arguing from the home in Chippewa Falls, but the altercation the morning of the fire seemed more intense.

