McDonell girls basketball off to an impressive start

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Coming off a WIAA State Division 4 title last season, the McDonell Macks girls basketball team is once again off to an impressive start.

The Macks have opened the season 9-0, including 4-0 in the Cloverbelt Conference.

The team credits the hot start to the number of returning players from last years championship team, including senior Aubrey Dorn.

“We don’t have to really have a build up season this year. We can start where we started off last year and just keep growing from there.”

McDonell is a veteran squad with eight seniors battle tested from three straight runs to the state tournament under head coach Don Cooper.

Our seniors basically are buying into everything we do. They got a positive approach to practices, a positive approach to games.”

Aubrey Dorn agrees with her coach.

“It’s really easy to play with people who you’ve been friends with for so long. It’s easy to bond with them and we already have that down now, just working on getting better.”

The Macks calling card is a ferocious defene that allows them to quickly get out and run in transition, led man times by Emily Cooper.

“We go out there and do our best to create turnovers or get the steal. And that leads to our transition into offense”

As a senior point guard, Cooper has been pouring in 19 points a game and also helps orchestrate the offense with strong contributions from Aubrey Dorn and freshman Ellie Mae Cooper.

It also helps that Emily Cooper has her grandfather Don Cooper calling the shots on the bench.

“She’s another coach on the floor. So just having her be there for four years knowing exactly what I do and how I do it, It’s just been a pleasure for me.

“Give all the credit to my teammates, says Emily Cooper. I mean, they’re they’re passing me the ball and I’m they’re putting it in the basket or they’re running the court so well that I just have to throw it up there. You know, they catch it and put it in the basket.”

“As you can see just by looking at the trophy case at the school, dominance in girls basketball isn’t a new phenomenon for McDonell. But for Head Coach Don Cooper, he says this year’s squad stacks up with any in his tenure.”

“Ths team is better, but again, our bar has been raised. So with Division four, there’s a lot of local area quality teams.”

McDonell might have hopped up a division from last year, but their goals are no less lofty for Emily Cooper and her teammates.

“Definitely playing Laconia in the championship game. I’m getting there. Is going to be a big goal for us as a team.”

And unlike most squads, this Macks team has been there and done that when it comes to playing under the lights in Green Bay.

“It takes a lot of pressure off, says Aubrey Dorn. There still is a bit pressure, but it just like relieves a part inside of you knowing that you’ve been there before.”

The Macks hoping that all that adds up to the second straight title they have been dreaming about.

