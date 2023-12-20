Narcan training to be offered in the Chippewa Valley

By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Narcan training is set to be offered in the Chippewa Valley.

According to a press release from the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley, participants can anticipate to learn how to administer nasal Narcan in the event of an opioid overdose. Participants can also anticipate receiving a free Narcan kit to take home.

The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley, Chippewa County Department of Public Health, HSHS Sacred Heart & St. Joseph’s Hospitals, and NWW Hope Coalition are partnering for this free community training, the press release says.

“The opioid epidemic is right here in the Chippewa Valley,” JoAnna Bernklau, Planning & Promotion Specialist for Chippewa County Department of Public Health, said. “Supplying our community with the tools, training, and access to lifesaving measures, in the case of an opioid overdose, is one of our top priorities.”

According to the press release, the free community Narcan trainings are scheduled to take place on Jan. 11 from 10:45 a.m.-11:45 a.m., Jan. 11 from 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m., or Jan. 18 from 6:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

The release says registration is not required, however, is appreciated. The trainings are set to be located in the Community Room at the Chippewa Falls YMCA.

Additional information is available HERE.

