New subvariant causing 20% of new COVID-19 cases, CDC says

FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York,...
FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York, April 5, 2023.(AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a coronavirus subvariant is now the fastest-growing strain of the virus.

The CDC reported subvariant JN.1 is now causing about 20% of new COVID-19 infections across the country.

The strain already dominated in the Northeast where it’s estimated to cause about a third of new infections there.

The CDC estimated the spread of the subvariant more than doubled in the U.S. between late November and mid-December, perhaps getting a boost from holiday travel and waning immunity.

The CDC said as of Dec. 9, only about 18% of adults had received the latest COVID-19 vaccine.

The public health agency is now calling on doctors to work harder to get their patients vaccinated.

