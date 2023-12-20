SportScene 13 for Tuesday, December 19th

By Philip Choroser
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It was a jam-packed day of sports in the Chippewa Valley on both the court and on the ice.

In prep boys basketball, Eau Claire Memorial battled New Richmond to remain atop the Big Rivers Conference, River Falls took on Chippewa Falls, and Osseo-Fairchild edged out Altoona.

In prep girls basketball, Hudson squared off with Menomonie with first in place in the Big Rivers on the line. New Richmond hosted Eau Claire Memorial, Eau Claire North squared off with Rice Lake, Mondovi took down Spring Valley, Cadott made the trip west to take on McDonell, Fall Creek battled Regis, and Altoona defeated St. Croix Central.

On the ice, the CFM Sabers battled the ECA Stars in a low scoring affair.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ebony Hudson
Tennessee woman accused of causing damage to Irvine Park Christmas Village charged
File photo of ambulance.
1 person dead following UTV crash in Polk County
Kwik Trip
Kwik Trip to expand its operations throughout Wisconsin
FILE - Officials rescued 35 people who were stranded on broken ice on Upper Red Lake in...
35 people rescued from broken ice on a lake

Latest News

SportScene 13 Tuesday
SportScene 13 Tuesday
Osseo-Fairchild defeated Eleva-Strum in girls basketball
Osseo-Fairchild comes from behind to defeat Eleva-Strum
Osseo-Fairchild v. Eleva Strum Girls Bball - SportScene 13, Monday (12/18/23)
Osseo-Fairchild v. Eleva Strum Girls Bball - SportScene 13, Monday (12/18/23)
Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (85) leaps over Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Dee...
Packers fall to 6-8 as Baker Mayfield and the Bucs torch the Packers secondary