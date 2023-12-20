UWEC students search for unmarked graves at Potter’s Field in Dunn County

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Cemeteries are once place loved ones can go to recognize and honor those who’ve died but sometimes the location of a body is not clear, or there’s no mark labeling a grave. There are efforts to change that at Potter’s Field in Dunn County.

“It’s important because these places oftentimes are forgotten. They’re glossed over. They’re kind of cast aside,” Tristan Wirkuz, a student researcher at UW-Eau Claire said. “So, it’s important for us to bring recognition to it and to introduce it again to the community at large.”

At Potter’s Field in Dunn County, you’ll see around 20 crosses and just a few gravestones but the number of people there is much higher. Over more than 70 years, close to 110 people were buried at Potter’s Field but many records are lost.

“We’ve been trying to restore the cemetery and provide a meaningful place for people who may not have had the resources, but certainly deserve to be treated with respect,” David Williams, the Friends of Potter’s Field treasurer said.

That’s where Dr. Harry Jol’s class at UW-Eau Claire comes in. This fall, they used ground penetrating radar at Potter’s Field to help find anomalies that represent graves.

“What we want to do here as part of our mapping program is to take a look in the subsurface and see if we can find where some of these burials are to be able to recognize those sites,” Dr. Harry Jol, a professor at UW-Eau Claire said.

“These are still important people that lived out their lives,” Wirkus said. “So, we want to recognize that.”

Ground penetrating radar shoots waves into the ground. Those waves will bounce off objects different from the soil around them. So through this research, those involved with preserving Potter’s Field said they hope they can learn more about where people are buried.

“The people who are here all had a story,” Williams said. “There were lumberjacks, just normal people who were too poor to afford the burial that worked at the poor farm. They’re all a part of Dunn County.”

Dr. Jol said he plans to take a group of students back to Potter’s Field next semester, hoping to continue to search for possible graves.

