WAGNER TAILS: Ruby and Shortbread

ONALASKA AND MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - An active pup who’s a quick learner and eager to please is available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society.

Ruby is seven years old and believed to be an American Bulldog. She loves to learn and play with rope toys.

Ruby should do well in a home with cats, but she would be happiest as the only dog. A home with older children would also be best.

Thanks to a donation, there’s no fee to adopt Ruby. Click HERE for the adoption application.

--

This cat’s adoption fee is covered through the end of December, thanks to a volunteer at Moses Ark Rescue. Shortbread is approximately nine months old.

He loves to play and would do best in a home with more activity and a home with other cats.

Caretakers at Moses Ark say Shortbread has two modes: on and off. When he’s “on,” you can find him chasing almost anything. When he’s “off,” he finds a lap to curl up on.

Shortbread self entertains and makes friends easily. Click HERE for the adoption application.

