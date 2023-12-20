Winter Fun in Dunn encourages people to embrace winter

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -Winter kicks off Thursday and it can be hard to get active when the temps turn cold, that’s why Explore Menomonie and Health Dunn Right have partnered to create Winter Fun in Dunn.

For the 2nd year, people can choose from a list of suggested winter activities or do an activity of their own in Dunn County. Then they can snap a photo of the activity they are doing and submit the photo for the chance to win prizes from monthly drawings.

A Public Health Educator for Health Dunn Right, Kaitlin Ingle, said getting out in the winter can help people prioritize their mental health.

“Getting out in the winter is important for mental health because well it’s dark outside,” Ingle said. “You don’t want to go outside. You’re often not socializing with people in the same way. So, getting outside and just breathing some fresh air can be really important.”

Winter Fun in Dunn will run through March. To check out the full list of suggested activities for the program click here.

