Winter Fun in Dunn encourages people to embrace winter

By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -Winter kicks off Thursday and it can be hard to get active when the temps turn cold, that’s why Explore Menomonie and Health Dunn Right have partnered to create Winter Fun in Dunn.

For the 2nd year, people can choose from a list of suggested winter activities or do an activity of their own in Dunn County. Then they can snap a photo of the activity they are doing and submit the photo for the chance to win prizes from monthly drawings.

A Public Health Educator for Health Dunn Right, Kaitlin Ingle, said getting out in the winter can help people prioritize their mental health.

“Getting out in the winter is important for mental health because well it’s dark outside,” Ingle said. “You don’t want to go outside. You’re often not socializing with people in the same way. So, getting outside and just breathing some fresh air can be really important.”

Winter Fun in Dunn will run through March. To check out the full list of suggested activities for the program click here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kwik Trip
Kwik Trip to expand its operations throughout Wisconsin
12 courts are being added to the existing six in the village of Lake Hallie.
Area pickleball complex to be largest in the state
When Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were reported as missing on April 16 and later...
What led to 2 teens dying after getting lost in the Oneida County Forest
Generic police lights
1 person in custody in connection to domestic disturbance in Galesville
Scott Farmer, of Neenah, is accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed 4 people,...
Four young siblings killed in Waupaca County crash, driver of other vehicle charged

Latest News

Eau Claire County Board Fails to Pass Resolution on Refugee Resettlement
Winter Fun in Dunn 645AM
Winter Fun in Dunn 615
Winter Fun in Dunn 545AM