Winter remains on hold as mild weather carries into the Christmas holiday weekend

Clouds will be moving through tonight, helping keep temperatures from dropping significantly. Widespread lows in the 20s are expected. A large area of high pressure stretches from Canada into the Southeast U.S., with a weak surface trough sliding through the state into Wednesday. Other than a shift in winds, there will be little impact as mostly sunny skies return to the area. It will be a pleasant December day with highs breaking 40.

A weak front slides to the south. (weau)

As the large high slides farther away to the east, southerly flow will return to the Upper Midwest by Friday and into the weekend. This will set us up for continued mild weather, but also a stretch of days likely spent in the clouds. Low level moisture will be increasing, leading to the cloudy skies and developing breezes. Thursday and Friday will both top out right around 40, but heading into the weekend temperatures will continue to rise as a milder airmass takes over from the south/west. The weather will stay dry through Saturday, while highs inch into the mid 40s. A wavy front to the south will begin to slowly lift back to the north, leading to more favorable conditions to wring out some precipitation. Shower chances will start to increase on Sunday from the south to the north, as temperatures continue to rise, possibly approaching 50 degrees. In Eau Claire this would surpass the current daily record of 45 degrees. While this weather may be a let down for some who enjoy the cold and snow for Christmas, the positive is much less impact on travel through the area. It appears these conditions will carry through much of Christmas Day on Monday as well, with another chance to break a daily high record, along with likely rainfall. The system will be slow to exit, but as it slides to the east, some cooler air will begin to return and may bring a chance for a bit of rain and wet snow into Tuesday.

