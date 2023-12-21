Altoona DECA students spice up the competition with a spice company

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -If you’re looking to spice up your gift-giving this holiday season you could give the gift of spices made by Altoona High School DECA Students.

DECA students have spent months crafting a spice company dubbed A Holiday Spice Co. Along with the slogan, “Flavor express, spices to impress!” Holiday Steak, BBQ, Holiday Poultry and Wing, Season Salt, Everything Bagel, and Holiday Ranch are the six spices the students crafted with the hopes of cooking up a win at upcoming competitions including the Wisconsin State Career Development Contest.

“Especially during this time of the year, everyone’s cooking,” DECA Co-President, Maddie Gagnon said. “Everyone’s making holiday meals. So, having good high-quality spices, especially giving them as gifts is like a perfect idea.”

DECA is an international organization that has over 120 chapters in the state of Wisconsin. The Altoona High School Deca Advisor, Jim Maier, said the organization helps educate students on several aspects of business.

“It focuses on marketing, business management, hospitality, and finance,” Maier said.

Maier has been teaching for 33 years, advising Altoona High School DECA students for the past two. When approaching this year’s project he said he wanted the students to learn the process of manufacturing a product, to getting it to the customer.

“We officially did all the market research, and set-up, and planning, and organizing in September and October,” Maier said. “We produced them the first week of November. We have been boxing, and labeling and filling orders and out selling a variety of different ways.”

Two Altoona Seniors, Maddie Gagnon and Emma Swanstrom took the lead in running A Holiday Spice Co. The first step was selecting the spices. They did so by creating a survey with 12 spice flavors.

“We had a little cut-out sheet and we handed them out to I’d say about 50 people,” Gagnon said. “Students, teachers, family members. We had them rank their top five spices. Then we compiled all the data and came up with the top six that we knew everyone would like.”

Next, they had to prepare the product. The students picked out ingredients, boxes, labels, and set a price point. Then they got hands-on.

“We went to the Brick House over on Birch Street and we went down in the basement and we put together the spices,” Sawnstrom said. “We had like a big tub where we would pour everything in and it would fly. It would get up in our nose and our eyes.”

Finally, they began selling the spices through a retail booth, local businesses, and to families and friends. The goal was to sell 150 products and Maier said they plan to have that goal met in the next week or two. Proceeds go towards DECA expenses.

A Holiday Spice Co. will be busy preparing for an upcoming district competition in January and a state competition at the end of February where 1,500 students will be putting their marketing skills to the test.

Maier said they are still looking for people from local businesses to judge at the district competition. For more information on judging click here.

