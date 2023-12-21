Chi-Hi student addresses food insecurity with pantry boxes

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Helping students and adults in need of food, that’s what Chippewa Falls High School student Allison Schwab said inspired her National Honor Society project.

“I want people to not only come and feel okay to take food but also add food inside of them,” Schwab said.

There are four sunshine pantry boxes in Chippewa Falls at Allen Park, the Alexander McBean Park, the LC Stanley Park and the James W. Cannan Park.

“We have about 2,000 people within the city of Chippewa Falls who are currently below the poverty line,” Schwab said. “So, that means we have about 2,000 people who are experiencing food scarcity.”

Schwab said she created the boxes to address a need.

“It’s here to help people get nonperishable goods to eat for our homeless communities as well as our people below the poverty line,” Schwab said.

“There’s a gap between people who are working hard but are just not quite making ends meet and the resources,” Amy Ambelang, the National Society Advisor at the Chippewa Falls High School said. “So, it’s hoping to kind of narrow that gap for some of our people here.”

From building the boxes to gathering donations and presenting to the Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation and Forestry Board, Schwab is providing a new resource to access food.

“It’s a community member doing something for the community, identifying all the different locations so we hit a large area of Chippewa Falls,” Ambelang said. “It’s just a discrete way of being like, ‘Hey, do you need a little hand up?’”

Each week the boxes are filled, and already, they are seeing the use.

“We are still seeing the food go very quickly, especially in Allen Park,” Schwab said. “Right now, during winter, we prefer nonperishable goods that are dry. But then, throughout the entire rest of the season, we love to see canned jarred goods. We’d love to see rice and pasta and things like that filled inside.”

Providing food while hoping to bring a ray of sunshine to those who need it.

