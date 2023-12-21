Clouds take hold with temperature records in jeopardy over the Christmas weekend

This final day of fall wrapped up with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid-40s as high pressure passed by to the north. Clouds are slowly increasing from the south and west tonight as a low pressure system and front sit over the Central Plains. Temperatures will level off just below freezing in the next few hours under a mostly clear sky before holding steady overnight as the cloud cover becomes widespread. Skies will stay mostly cloudy tomorrow as low-level moisture continues to increase with a warm front draped to our south. The winter solstice occurs at 9:27pm, officially marking the start of the new season, though our highs tomorrow will not feel December-like with readings climbing back into the low 40s.

A front sits to the south with cloud cover and mild air Thursday (WEAU)

Clouds will remain in place tomorrow night and through Friday with the potential for areas of drizzle and/or some fog to develop as abundant low-level moisture sticks around with low pressure just off to the southwest. Temperatures will stay consistent in the low to mid-40s. The holiday weekend will not look or feel like Christmas at all in Western Wisconsin as gloomy conditions continue with a few opportunities to break temperature records. In Eau Claire, our best chance to do this will come on Sunday, Christmas Eve, when we’re forecast to reach 51, breaking the current record of 45, set back in 1940. Not only will record highs be in jeopardy but record warm low temperatures will be as well!

Some temperature records could be broken in the Chippewa Valley this holiday weekend (WEAU)

The first half of the weekend stays dry with increasing chances for showers on Sunday as a cold front slowly approaches from the west with a storm system coming together over the Southern Plains. Meanwhile, a deep upper trough will be carving out over the central half of the country, providing extra lift for precipitation. Periods of rain are likely Christmas Eve night and into Christmas Day on Monday, so you’ll want to have the rain gear on hand as you head to any gatherings. While we are looking at a brown Christmas this year, the milder weather and no snow means great travel weather for those that will be doing so. On Tuesday, a deep low pressure system will be passing south of the state with more chances at some showers. When all is said and done, an early look at rainfall totals through Tuesday evening gives most places to see up to an inch of rain with locally higher amounts possible. Temperatures will be slightly cooler but well above average in the low 40s. Things look to dry out towards the middle of next week with readings back up near 40.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.