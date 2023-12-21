EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man charged with possession of child pornography pleads no contest.

Court records show 26-year-old Brent Nicolet enters a no contest plea to a count of possession of child pornography.

Court records also show Nicolet is sentenced to three years initial confinement and three years extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators found several videos on Nicolet’s Dropbox account believed to include children involved in sexual acts with other men.

The complaint says they also found images and video that they believe Nicolet took of adult women without their knowledge.

