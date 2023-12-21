Gov. Evers, wife give video tour of Executive Residence

Executive Residence in Madison
Executive Residence in Madison(Heather Poltrock | Gov. Tony Evers)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers have shared a video tour of the 2023 holiday decorations at the Wisconsin Executive Residence.

Each year, thanks to the help of dedicated and creative local businesses and organizations, the Executive Residence is adorned with holiday decorations representing Wisconsin values and traditions. This year’s decorations also dovetail with the 2023 Wisconsin State Capitol Holiday Tree theme, “175 Years of Wisconsinites.”

This year, the Residence’s outdoor holiday tree is a 20-foot Balsam Fir donated by Gary Wegner and the Wegner Family Homestead in Butternut. Gary’s father purchased a Christmas tree farm after returning from serving in World War II. After his death in the mid-1980s, the family continued to run the tree farm but have since stopped, and this tree is one of the trees left from the tree farm days.

The Wisconsin Executive Residence was originally privately owned and became the official Wisconsin Executive Residence when it was purchased by the state in 1949.  It has been home to fifteen governors and first families.

