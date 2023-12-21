Hero’s Walk held for Waupaca County crash victim who will donate organs

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The oldest of four siblings who died in a weekend crash in Weyauwega will donate his organs.

Daniel Gonzalez received a “hero’s walk” as his body was transported from the hospital where he was declared dead to a helicopter, where his stepfather said on Facebook he was flown to Madison. Once in Madison, a team of specialists will be waiting to begin the procedure of obtaining his organs.

According to the family, Daniel’s organ donation may impact over 100 people.

After days of being on life support, declared legally dead, 25-year-old Daniel Gonzalez left his hospital room on a journey to donate all of his organs to more than one hundred people, across the country. His mother, Paulina, who only speaks Spanish, says it’s what her son would have wanted.

“I decided to make it so Daniel could give these gifts even though somebody else ended his life,” said Paulina. “Though they turned off Daniel’s life, we know that Daniel is going to be used to turn on the light of many other people.”

As Daniel left the hospital, a hero’s walk was held with family and friends, plus medical staff lining the hall, cheering and applauding his donation as he left the building, to board a helicopter, heading to Madison where the organs will be retrieved.

“I know it’s almost Christmas, many people across the country have really been grieving for our families as we are grieving, but we’re not even close to losing hope,” said Kurt Schilling, the stepfather of the crash victims. “The Christmas message is about the love of God and him coming to the world to care for people hurting, lost, struggling, and just to show his great love for all of us.”

The family says Daniel was a talented musician who played in a band and was a master of wind instruments.

“We are incredibly thankful that my nephew Daniel will live on with the gifts he is going to be giving to other people,” said Marco Gonzales, the uncle of the crash victims.

"Although they turned off Daniel's life, we know that Daniel is going to be used to turn on the light of many other people," said Paulina. "I feel proud for him. I know he's going to be a good hero. He's going to give smiles to a lot of people."

Daniel Gonzalez was one of four siblings who died after authorities said their SUV was hit head-on by an alleged drunk driver on Saturday. Three of Daniel’s siblings died at the scene, while Daniel was taken to the hospital where he was later declared dead.

The driver of the other vehicle is facing criminal charges.

It's the walk of a hero: Daniel Gonzalez on his way to UW Health in Madison where his organs will be harvested, the gift of life borne out of tragedy.

