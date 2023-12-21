Interview: Skate for a Cause

By Judy Clark
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Figure Skating Club presents “Skate for a Cause, Monday, January 1, 2023.

The event is organized by high school skaters, and is a figure skating exhibition that will benefit the non-profit organization, Hope Village.

Hope Village is a tiny home community in Chippewa Falls that assists families and individuals in need of temporary housing alternatives.

The event is January 1 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

Chippewa Figure Skating Club Facebook Page

