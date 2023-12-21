La Crosse honors Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The city of La Crosse has lost 48 homeless and formerly homeless citizens this year. Advocates, friends, and community leaders gathered at the reach center to hold a memorial in their honor.

“There are many events that are happening across the country in different ways. Sometimes we’ve done a walk outside in the evenings. Sometimes we’ve done inside viewings like this, but just different ways to recognize and honor individuals in our community that either we’re currently experiencing homelessness or had experienced homelessness in their lifetime and had passed away this year,” says Couleecap housing and community services director, Becky Koske.

Koske says it’s important that everyone knows the importance of recognizing and helping those in need.

“I think it’s important that we always take the time to recognize that we have community members that may be living, unstable, housed or maybe experiencing homelessness. Even those that were housed at the time of their passing. The experience of homelessness is traumatic no matter if they are still currently experiencing that or have in their lifetime,” says Koske.

Heatherellen archer was homeless when she arrived to La Crosse 3 years ago, and while things have gotten better for her and her son. She says it isn’t always that easy.

“There are people that are still in the homeless community that are suffering from mental health problems and substance abuse and we’re losing a lot of them. My first year here, I think we lost one person over the winter. But that number has been growing drastically,” says Archer.

Archer says every loss in the homeless community is a painful one.

“They’re the first to hold the door open for somebody in the community. They’re the first ones run over and help get a ball for the kids out of the road. They’ve got big hearts and a lot of them have talents that you never even see. But we do. And what are we here for today? We are here to recognize that every loss is unacceptable, that it hurts, that the ripple effect of it is tragic,” says Archer.

Archer says the city has done a good job taking care of their homeless community, and she is proud to call La Crosse home.

According to Couleecap officials, people with housing in the U.S. Can expect to live to age 78. Long-term homeless people can expect to live to about the age of 50.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.