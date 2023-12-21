Onalaska man pleads no contest to attempted homicide

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Onalaska man charged in the stabbing of a sleeping teenage girl multiple times with a knife on Sept. 2, 2022, pleads no contest.

Court records show 18-year-old Austin Bailey pleads no contest to attempted first degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon.

The 15-year-old girl told police she was sleeping at home when she woke up to find Bailey attempting to strangle her. She told police that she was able to break free and began punching Bailey, who took out a knife and began stabbing her while she was on the bed. She said that she knocked the knife free and kept hitting Bailey until he took the knife and fled through the window, according to the criminal complaint. The girl told police that she thought Bailey was probably trying to kill her.

Sentencing is not yet scheduled.

