One last chance to fill freezers in 2023: the Antlerless hunt begins Dec. 24

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR reminds deer hunters they have another opportunity to fill their freezers by the end of the year. The Holiday Hunt will take place in select farmland zone counties from Dec. 24, 2023 – Jan. 1, 2024.

During the Holiday Hunt, only antlerless deer may be harvested in participating counties, and all weapon types are allowed. View the 2023 deer season map to learn which counties are participating in the Holiday Hunt.

Safety Reminders:

Hunters must ensure at least 50% of outer clothing above the waist is blaze orange or fluorescent pink. Hats or head coverings, if worn, also must be at least 50% blaze orange or fluorescent pink. Faded or stained clothing is unsafe, may not be legal, and should be replaced immediately.

When hunting from a ground blind on state property, a minimum of 144 square inches of solid blaze orange or fluorescent pink material must be visible from all directions.

It’s important for all hunters to do their part to keep Wisconsin a safe place to hunt by following the TAB-K firearm safety rules:

T - Treat every firearm as if it is loaded.

A - Always point the muzzle in a safe direction.

B - Be certain of your target, what’s before it and what’s beyond it.

K - Keep your finger outside your trigger guard until you are safe to shoot.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.