Owen man sentenced in connection to drug overdose death in Clark County

Jacob Faude
Jacob Faude(COURTESY: CLARK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Owen, Wis. man is sentenced in connection to a drug overdose death in Clark County.

Court records show 32-year-old Jacob Faude is sentenced to six years initial confinement followed by four years extended supervision.

Faude was found guilty of delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, and a charge of 1st reckless homicide/deliver drugs was dismissed but read in, according to court records.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities responded to W6210 Sladich Road in Greenwood, Wis. for a vehicle in the ditch with injuries. Dispatch later said that the passenger of the vehicle was unconscious and believed to be dead.

The criminal complaint says a deputy told EMTs of the victim’s drug use history. The EMTs took over lifesaving measures. The EMTs later told a deputy that they tried Narcan and there was no reaction. The EMTs loaded the victim into an ambulance and the victim was later pronounced dead. EMTs gave a deputy a $100 bill that they said had fallen out of victim’s clothing. The deputy started to unfold the $100 bill slowly. When he got to the last fold, he noticed a white substance inside the $100 bill.

According to the autopsy, the victim died due to a drug related overdose.

It was determined that Faude delivered the drugs to the victim.

