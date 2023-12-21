A pill for postpartum depression is now available

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Approved by the FDA in August, Zurzuvae is an oral pill that a mother experiencing postpartum depression can take at any point after giving birth to treat their symptoms.

PPD is very common and one mother of 4 says she experienced it twice.

“I had zero appetite and my mood was just very, very level. I wasn’t happy. I wasn’t sad. I just had zero desire to interact with anyone. I never wanted to harm my child, but I wasn’t excited about them. So kind of going through the motions of life,” said Sarah Van Goor.

Doctors say symptoms like that are common for mothers with PPD but they can get even worse.

Zurzuvae was created to alleviate the symptoms...but what makes it different from regular anti-depressants?

“The current treatments that we have, which include counseling and medication, they are for the general population. They’re for anyone and everyone who deals with issues of depression. Whereas this new medication that is out is specifically helping women in a specific stage of their life, which is postpartum,” said Dr. Samantha Vouyiouklis, a family medicine physician at Prevea Health.

The Director of the Family Resource Center has seen a fair share of women suffering from PPD and says the one thing holding people back...is voicing their struggles.

“One thing is just to find support. Talking to your doctor, talking to your family or friends. I’ve spoken to a number of people who had postpartum depression and felt like they didn’t know who to reach out to. And I think that’s kind of the most important first step. And if we don’t normalize it and make it okay for people to reach out and get support, then more severe cases are just going to be hidden. So I think it’s really important to reach out and get the support you need,” said Jennifer Eddy.

She says starting the conversation helps doctors know if you need Zurzuvae or not.

But one issue mothers can face with the new pill is the pricing.

Before insurance, the cost is more than $15,000 per course which raises some concerns.

“As more research is done on this medication and this condition overall, as it becomes more accessible as well, we’re hoping it will also become more affordable. I encourage women to bring this up to their providers. We don’t know, unless you bring it up, and that’s how we can best help,” said Dr. Vouyiouklis.

In clinical trials, Zurzuvae had higher reductions in women’s depressive symptoms compared to those taking placebos.

With the reductions seen within 3 days of starting the medication.

