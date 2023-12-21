RCU announces $5,000 gift to Feed My People food bank

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Royal Credit Union (Royal) made a $5,000 gift to Feed My People food bank to support the purchase of a barcode scanning system at the food bank.

The donation is part of RCU’s participation in the Wisconsin Credit Union League’s “Leveraging the Credit Union Difference” campaign where credit unions in Wisconsin are encouraged to donate time or funds to help alleviate hunger in communities during the month of December.

“Royal is a longtime supporter of Feed My People, and we knew that a donation to this organization would have a great impact on a large number of Royal communities in Wisconsin,” said Brandon Riechers, CEO of Royal Credit Union. “Feed My People plays a vital role in providing food security to over 70,000 people each year and Royal is proud to support the technology upgrades that will ensure Feed My People can help all those in need.”

“Feed My People values the commitment and generosity of Royal Credit Union to help combat hunger across west-central Wisconsin. The most recent donation to our barcode scanning system greatly benefits our warehouse,” said Jeremy Gilbert, Development Specialist for Feed My People. “It enables our team to significantly decrease staff time and overhead costs, which allows us to move food through the warehouse faster, eliminating waste. The added ability to better partner with other food banks who already utilize this system is significant.”

The newly implemented barcode system will shorten the supply chain, provide fresh, healthy food to distribute, keep dollars in our local economy, and save food costs. The barcode system shortens the turnaround time significantly helping ensure the fresh food reaches the tables of families much quicker than before.

