Rep. Van Orden weighs in on Colorado Supreme Court ruling

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Colorado Supreme Court sent waves across the country when it ruled Tuesday that former President Donald Trump is constitutionally ineligible for office because of his actions on Jan. 6.

Wisconsin Representative Derrick Van Orden weighed in on the ruling, saying the court shouldn’t decide who is on the ballot.

“Seven justices in Colorado do not get to disenfranchise you. And that’s exactly what they did. It’s wholly inappropriate. Donald Trump is the leading Republican candidate for the presidency of the United States. And to try to get him removed from the ballot is unconscionable,” Van Orden commented.

Van Orden went on to say the decision is “an affront to the American way of life” and should be appealed.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.