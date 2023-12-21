School District of Owen-Withee investigating following non-emergency lockdown

WITHEE, Wis. (WEAU) - The School District of Owen-Withee says it is investigating following a non-emergency lockdown.

A Facebook post via the School District of Owen-Withee Facebook page states, “Owen Withee School: As a result of our nonemergency lockdown today we have some more investigating to do so there will be no school on Thursday 12/21, have a good break”

