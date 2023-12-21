Search of properties in Clark County leads to 2 arrests

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One of two people remains in custody following a search of properties in Clark County.

According to a press release from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, on Dec. 19, 2023, authorities searched properties after investigating for several months.

On the properties, authorities found what they suspect to be multiple firearms, 57 pounds of raw marijuana, 12 pounds of THC gummies, 8 pounds of THC wax, 282 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, prescription medications, and a large amount of money.

As a results of the searches, 31-year-old Jamie Sylvester and 33-year-old Damien Hiserman-Reany were both taken into custody.

Sylvester is being held at the Clark County Jail and Damien Hiserman-Reany was released from the Wood County Jail, according to the press release.

