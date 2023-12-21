WEAU-TV celebrating 70 years - Part 1

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 70 years ago this Saturday, December 23, 1953 WEAU-TV signed on providing local news, weather and sports to viewers in Western Wisconsin. Hello Wisconsin’s Bob Gallaher and photojournalist take A Look Inside and a look back at the evolution of WEAU from technology, the people and memories that have shaped the landscape of small market television news.

“I remember pushing cameras, building sets, and working my way up, so they’re a lot of memories.”

Ron Viste spent more than 50 years as an engineer at WEAU, helping guide the station through the transition from black and white, to color, analog to digital and standard definition to high definition.

Viste witnessed those changes of technology firsthand but still marvels at the way WEAU has always been able to deliver to viewers during trying times including the tower collapse of WEAU’s 2,000-foot broadcast tower in Fairchild on an icy and windy night in March of 2011.

“Exciting to some extent, there were many problems that we had to solve, but by 10:30 in the morning the day after, we were back on the air,” says Viste.

Thanks to Viste and many others, a new tower was constructed in nearly a year, ensuring that WEAU’s signal would continue to provide newscasts for decades to come.

WEAU’s very own Judy Clark has been a fixture on televisions in the Chippewa Valley for nearly half of the station’s 70 years on the air. The evolution of covering local news from cameras to editing equipment, Judy remembers back to when she started in 19990 and the obstacles that presented challenges for reporter.

“When I think about when I started, NO INTERNET! No e-mail, we had to call people. We actually had to rely on snail mail. You just can’t look things up easily, we had to rely on the library. You look at that and that’s awesome in how much we’ve changed in that respect and have been able to do our jobs a lot easier,” explains Clark.

While times and technology have changed, the importance of story-telling and keeping our viewers informed has never wavered.

“I think about it in the terms of tools that help us deliver the news. Other people talk about it in terms of how is the news going to change? Part of TV13′s success is while technology changes, you still have to cover the day-to-day in your hometown, you do it with whatever tools are available to you,” says Pat Kreitlow, former WEAU anchor.

“We care about this community and we have a big responsibility and we take it seriously, getting those stories right and getting them correct and getting them out to the community, get that connection to the community, I think that’s really huge and that has stayed the same all those years,” adds Clark.

