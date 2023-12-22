Clearwater Clues Winter Medallion Hunt features a new twist

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -If you’re wondering what to do after the holidays, the Clearwater Clues Medallion Hunt is making a comeback with a winter edition.

This year’s winter medallion hunt is themed O.H. Ingram I Spy and like past medallion hunts, people will have to use clues with historical twists posted on Facebook to find the medallion for the chance to win a prize. However, all the clues will be something the medallion can “see” or “spy”. The Co-creator of Clearwater Clues, Andy Brown, said this year’s hunt will have a new twist.

“The hunt doesn’t end when someone finds the actual medallion,” Brown said. “The person who actually finds the medallion will win a nice local business prize package, but we will also have a sticker at the location that says, ‘Congratulations you found the location of the medallion,’ and you can take a picture and send that to us on Facebook Messenger. Those will be like other prize packages and drawings.”

The first clue for the winter hunt will be posted at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26. Brown said after that, clues will be posted daily at 10:30 a.m. The hunt ends on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

