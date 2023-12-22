A dreary Friday gives way to unseasonably warm and soggy weather into the holiday weekend

We are closing the book on fall this evening as the winter solstice occurs at 9:27pm, marking the start of the new season. Cloud cover has taken hold tonight as moisture continues to increase with a warm front parked to our south. Areas of drizzle and patchy fog will likely develop overnight as a result, leading to reduced visibility at times, so you’ll want to use caution on the roads. With the clouds, temperatures will slowly bottom out in the mid-30s. The work week will close out with overcast skies, drizzle, and more patchy fog as low pressure and its leading warm front remain in place to the south and west. Scattered showers are possible in our southern counties with more mild air working in as light southeasterly flow helps temperatures reach the low 40s. We’ll have lingering drizzle under cloudy skies tomorrow night with little movement in our temperatures as they hold nearly steady in the 40s.

Low pressure and a warm front keep clouds around with drizzle/patchy fog (WEAU)

The holiday weekend will start off on a dry note as we find ourselves in between weather systems with an upper trough moving in from the west. Mostly cloudy skies are expected, though, a few peeks of sunshine can’t be ruled out as afternoon highs approach 50. On Christmas Eve Sunday, a cold front will be building in from Minnesota while a low pressure system comes together and deepens over the Central Plains. Cloudy skies will prevail with rain developing in Western Wisconsin, especially during the afternoon hours. Meanwhile, winds will turn breezy from the southeast with our high forecast to reach 52 in Eau Claire, which would beat the previous record of 45, set back in 1940. The front will pass through at night with periods of rain as low pressure lifts through the Mid-Mississippi Valley to the northeast. Christmas Day will bring the complete opposite of what we would expect weather-wise as it will be soggy with more rain and another chance to break a daily high temperature record as we top out in the mid and upper 40s. Winds will remain breezy but shift out of the north-northeast for the holiday. Overnight lows will also run well above average in the 40s, allowing us to break several record warm low temperatures in the process.

Several high and low temperature records are in jeopardy for the Chippewa Valley this holiday weekend (WEAU)

Scattered showers will stick around on Tuesday as our storm system continues spinning south of the state. Rain totals over this stretch of days will likely range between one and two inches across Western Wisconsin with locally higher amounts not being ruled out. By Wednesday, the storm will finally pull away to the east as mostly cloudy skies linger with temperatures in the low 40s. We’ll have very little change into Thursday, but some sunshine may come back into the picture.

